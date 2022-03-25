Teen Approaches 'Rich' Guy For Help At Kroger, Ends Up Getting $342,000

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Desperate to get food for himself and his mother, 16-year-old Chauncy Jones Black took a bus to “rich people Kroger’s,” where he met Matt White.

In a post describing the incident, White wrote: “With his head hanging in shame, it seemed like he had been turned down 100 times.”

Black was hoping to work in return for some food, and had an hour left before the last bus arrived. He asked White if he could carry his groceries for a pack of glazed donuts.

“He looked ashamed, hungry and broken,” White wrote, and accepted the offer. Black revealed that he loved school, was getting A’s, and needed to find a job to help his mom pay rent since they had nothing.

White, after hearing the story, went back to the store with Black, and asked the teen to pick what he needed. After shopping, White saw the bus pull up, but offered to drive the boy home instead.

“When we got to his house, I was truly humbled. He wasn’t kidding. He and his mom had nothing. They didn’t even have beds or furniture. They were sleeping on pads made out of sleeping bags, they had two lamps and nothing in their fridge,” White wrote.

Black’s mother, Barbara, was “so sweet but very fragile,” White wrote, stating that she suffered from a condition that made it difficult for her to walk, and she shakes.

Feeling like he needed to do more for the teen, White launched a GoFundMe, which raised over $342,000 for the family.

“As of today, Barbara and Chauncy have a new life. God has provided for them a home, a car, a new school, he has restored Barbara’s health and continues to present them with endless opportunities for the future,” White later wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Every dollar donated to Chauncy’s Chance was put into a protected trust that will provide them a secure future for decades. In every sense of the word, God has provided. But there were so many more miraculous things that happened along the way.”

“In the process of creating all the miracles for Chauncy’s Chance, God pieced together the most beautiful tapestry of fellowship and community I have ever witnessed: one that is so strong that we believe He intends to use it to uplift yet another family in need,” he added.