Teen And Stepdad Find 'Help' Scrawled In Dirt While Hunting, What Happens Next Makes Their Blood Run Cold

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in November 2018.

A routine hiking trip became a life-saving mission when a teenage boy and his stepdad discovered 19-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Ogle, who had been reported missing since November 1. Ogle, known for having the cognitive ability of a 10 to 12-year-old, was found in the wilderness near Hayden, sparking relief and gratitude in the community.

Fifteen-year-old Ryle Gordon and his stepdad, Chris Trumbich, embarked on a hunting trip near Ohio Match Road in Hayden, taking a familiar trail as part of their routine family cabin getaway. Little did they know that this outing would transform into a critical rescue operation.

As they ventured towards their final trail of the day around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Gordon noticed a distress signal etched in the ground, a stark cry for help that triggered immediate panic. The plea, written with a stick and mud, turned an ordinary day into a race against time. In a Fox News exclusive interview, Gordon described the tense moment, stating, “Me and my (step)dad kind of panicked.”

While rescue crews had been tirelessly searching the area since Thursday, it was the quick thinking and decisive actions of Gordon and Trumbich that led them to Ogle. Despite a command post set up about four miles from where the 'Help' message was discovered, the pair pressed on, walking further up the trail until they stumbled upon Ogle, who was situated near a small fire and leaning against a tree.

Their urgency was met with a rapid response from the rescue team, with an ambulance following them to the location. In an exclusive Fox News interview, Gordon shared the dramatic moment, stating, “They heard somebody saying something, so we all got really quiet, and then one of them yelled, ‘Hello.’ She said, ‘Help.’ She was right there by a small fire and leaning up against a tree.”

Remarkably, Ogle was found not far from Gordon and Trumbich’s cabin, and a subsequent visit revealed signs of her presence – an open can of nuts, used matches, and the absence of one of their sleeping bags, the very one Ogle was found lying in beside the tree. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Ogle’s hospitalization for medical treatment, stating that she seems to be in fair condition.

Throughout the search operation, which engaged more than 60 search and rescue crews utilizing ground teams, K-9 units, and aircraft, the community rallied together, showcasing the resilience and determination that defines the American spirit.

This heartwarming story, with its blend of urgency, community spirit, and the unexpected heroism of a teenage boy and his stepdad, serves as a reminder of the power of unity and decisive action, even in the most challenging circumstances.

