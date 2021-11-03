Teacher's Aide Won't Be Charged After He Was Caught Masturbating In Front Of Kids On Zoom

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about teacher sexual misconduct, which has been on the rise in recent years. The following report breaks down the statistics and outlines signs to spot teacher sexual misconduct: https://childrenstreatmentcenter.com/sexual-abuse-teachers/

A Maryland Teacher’s aide was caught masturbating during an eighth grade Zoom call, but he maintains that he thought the lesson was over.

Marc Schack, an assistant for special education students at Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg, stated that he was unaware that he’d been caught on camera until he was interviewed.

“I thought I was logged out when class was over,” Schack said. “I had no clue that Zoom was still on. Why would I do that? That’s my job. I had no clue that Zoom was on. I mean, that’s just crazy behavior.”

The 13-second clip, which was posted on social media, showed him looking at his screen before he stood up, took a few steps away and began masturbating. His name appeared on the screen as the host of the call before another name appeared and replaced him as the moderator. The 21-year employee also owns Pirate Magic, a business that throws “pirate parties” for youngsters, where portrays “Captain Silly Bones” during the parties. Schack stated that he’d been placed on administrative leave.

He maintains that the incident was “just a mistake.” “I’m only human,” he said. “It was my bad.”

He was called by District Officials on Monday, who told him that he was being placed on leave. They stated that they’d “misplaced his background check file,” according to Schack. “Maybe they were looking to see if I had any criminal misbehavior or anything like that,” he told Bethesda Magazine.

Schack said that the officials didn’t mention the video on Monday, and reiterated that he had been unaware of the footage until Wednesday.

“I’m not a pervert or anything like that, you know,” he said. “You gotta believe me on that … I thought I was in the privacy of my own home. I had no clue.”

Sources: Fox 5