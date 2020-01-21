Teacher Sparks Outrage Over 'Inappropriate' Question On Homework Assignment

Ninth-graders attending a Houston-area high school were given a Biology homework assignment that featured an unusual question.

The Klein Independent School District confirmed that students from Klein Collins High School were sent home with an “inappropriate homework question” included in their take-home assignment on Friday.

The question, which was part of a DNA assignment, read:

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?”

The parents and students at the school expressed a range of emotions regarding the incident, including surprise, confusion, and outrage.

Cookie VonHaven, the parent of a 10th grader, stated; “It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought ... they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them. That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

Dana Duplantier, parent of a 9th grader, was unaware whether her son had received the same assignment with the question.

She asked: “Wouldn’t (the teacher) have to get that approved by the school board or teachers or something to put that in there?”

The school district released a statement which read:

“The assignment is not part of the District’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the District’s instructional philosophy. The District has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”

According to a spokesman, about 90 students received the assignment. However, the district maintained that it could not reveal what corrective action had been taken.

