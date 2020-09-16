Teacher Sparks Outrage After Allegedly 'Stomping' On American Flag During Class Lesson

Lee Francis, a high school teacher at Massey Hill Classical High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, ruffled a few feathers for allegedly “stomping” on an American flag as he taught his students about the First Amendment.

He said that he was teaching his students about the 1989 Supreme Court ruling that protects flag burning as a freedom of “symbolic speech,” according to the Observer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

n a now-viral Facebook post, Sara Taylor, a mother of a student in the school, posted a photo of Francis standing over an American flag, and slammed the teacher for disrespecting the flag.

During the lesson, Francis “stomped” on the flag when none of his students handed him a lighter or scissors as he was requesting, Taylor wrote.

An angry Taylor wrote on the post: “Excuse me, THIS is part of their curriculum?!?!”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“That flag might not mean anything to that teacher, but it means a lot to us and it means a lot to the families who had their service member come home to them in a casket with that flagged draped over it,” she added.

Cumberland County Superintendent Frank Till Jr. stated that the district was still looking into the incident before deciding whether Francis would be disciplined.

Taylor stated that her calls to the principal were rebuffed because her child was not in the class at the time.

It’s unclear how she got the picture of the teacher standing over the flag.

Desecrating the American flag is still a controversial act despite the 1989 Supreme Court ruling, and can be considered a misdemeanor in North Carolina.

Francis, who started working at the school in August, has been a teacher in several states across the state after he got his master's degree in English, his LinkedIn page reads.

According to the Observer, Francis ran against state representative Elmer Floyd in the Democratic primary in October, and called for a “revolution” in the education system before he dropped out of the race two months later.

Sources: America Now