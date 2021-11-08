Teacher Snaps Photo Of Man, Then Tells Him 'I Hope You Know You're Going Viral'

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

Indiana resident Eric Haralson was sitting at a McDonald’s table eating lunch when a woman approached him. Speaking to InsideEdition.com, Haralson said: "She said she just wanted a little conversation because no one likes to eat alone." She asked if he minded if she joined him, and he responded, "No, not at all," before clearing a place for her to sit.

She introduced herself as Jan and told him that she lived in an apartment not far from the restaurant. Moments later, the two were conversing like old friends. A woman walking out of the restaurant stopped at the table and told Haralson, "You're such a gentleman. I hope you know you're going viral." He had no idea what to make of that comment.

Amanda Craft, a teacher who was in the restaurant, had taken a picture of the two without their knowledge, which she posted on her Facebook page.

Speaking to the outlet, Craft said: "It was so heartwarming to see this man and this older lady sit together, and eat. They didn't know each other, but he was so kind. The woman had a contagious laugh, and my friends and I couldn't help but laugh along."

According to Haralson, Jan "is a very, very spiritual person. She goes to church on Sundays ... she said you have to love everyone, even if it's someone who just got out of prison."

He said that he recognized her as a kindred spirit.

"She would talk to whomever, it doesn't matter. She can talk to anyone about anything. I'm the same way," he said.

He said that he would never ask a lady about her age, but guessed that Jan was between 60 and 70, and he had the impression that she lived alone.

"She didn't speak about anyone else in her life," he said, and he didn’t ask personal questions.

They talked about her car - a recent paint job she had gotten. He pointed out that the painters had missed a spot, and "she said she was going to give them a piece of her mind. She's a firecracker."

He walked her out to her car, where they stood talking for 20 more minutes before they exchanged numbers. He called her later but her phone went straight to voicemail. He said that he was going to try her number again. "She's a lovely, lovely woman," he said.

