Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Publish date:

Teacher Gets Suspended After 'Losing It' On Parent In Parking Lot, Goes On Racist Rant

Author:
Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

A Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave following a racially charged argument in the school parking lot.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the incident occurred after a minor car accident in the parking lot as he was dropping off his kid.

A video of the incident shows the teacher appearing from behind a truck several times during the altercation.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

Upper Darby School District released a statement addressing the incident: "He and a teacher were involved in a car accident in the parking lot of Drexel Hill Middle School and that the teacher proceeded to make several racial and other derogatory remarks to him."

The school stated that the teacher had been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Upper Darby School Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry maintained that he was not shying away from the incident or the tough conversations that needed to be had with staff and students.
While hosting a teacher training and in-school lessons for students, Dr. McGarry said: "This is as an opportunity to tell them this is not an appropriate way to act within your community or in public. As professionals, we always have to be above that. We have to take the higher stance.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

The parent involved stated that he was proud of how the district was handling everything, adding that the actions of one teacher did not represent an entire school. Parents who were present at an after-school pick up on Friday said that they support the in-school training.

"Upper Darby is such a melting pot. In this community, I want them to know that when they come here they're not going to be judged by their teachers. This is where they come to learn and be educated. I want them to feel safe and secure," Aisha Cooper, a parent at the school, said.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rasheed Noel

Other parents stated that they did not believe that administrative leave was enough of a punishment for the teacher.

"I don't think the teacher should be allowed to stay. I think she should be fired not just on administrative leave," Kitty Scherler, who was picking up her grandchildren from the school, said.

Sources: ABC 6

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

teacher
Society

Teacher Gets Suspended After 'Losing It' On Parent In Parking Lot, Goes On Racist Rant

boy
Society

8-Year-Old Boy With Special Needs Arrested On A Felony, Police Department Responds To Backlash

shootout
Society

Woman Dies After Shootout With Cop, Mom Claims She's Not To Blame: 'My Daughter Should Be Alive Today'

grandpa
Society

Desperate Grandpa Rushes To Walmart With Cash In Hand, Employee Refuses His Request

mayor
Society

Mayor Sees Assignments School Gave To Students, Tells School Board: 'Resign Or You Will Be Charged'

carjacker
Society

Armed Carjacker Dies While Fleeing Police, Mom Demands Answers: 'He Was Not A Criminal'

brothers
Society

Brothers Sue For $25M After Getting Shot By Cop They Allegedly Attacked, Jury Reaches Verdict

2-2
Society

11-Year-Old Boy Dies Suddenly After Eating Cake