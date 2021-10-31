Teacher Gets Suspended After 'Losing It' On Parent In Parking Lot, Goes On Racist Rant

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

A Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave following a racially charged argument in the school parking lot.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the incident occurred after a minor car accident in the parking lot as he was dropping off his kid.

A video of the incident shows the teacher appearing from behind a truck several times during the altercation.

Upper Darby School District released a statement addressing the incident: "He and a teacher were involved in a car accident in the parking lot of Drexel Hill Middle School and that the teacher proceeded to make several racial and other derogatory remarks to him."

The school stated that the teacher had been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Upper Darby School Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry maintained that he was not shying away from the incident or the tough conversations that needed to be had with staff and students.

While hosting a teacher training and in-school lessons for students, Dr. McGarry said: "This is as an opportunity to tell them this is not an appropriate way to act within your community or in public. As professionals, we always have to be above that. We have to take the higher stance.”

The parent involved stated that he was proud of how the district was handling everything, adding that the actions of one teacher did not represent an entire school. Parents who were present at an after-school pick up on Friday said that they support the in-school training.

"Upper Darby is such a melting pot. In this community, I want them to know that when they come here they're not going to be judged by their teachers. This is where they come to learn and be educated. I want them to feel safe and secure," Aisha Cooper, a parent at the school, said.

Other parents stated that they did not believe that administrative leave was enough of a punishment for the teacher.

"I don't think the teacher should be allowed to stay. I think she should be fired not just on administrative leave," Kitty Scherler, who was picking up her grandchildren from the school, said.

Sources: ABC 6