Teacher Fired After Messages Spray-Painted Outside Her Home Spark Controversy

A Metairie school fired one of its employees after racist messages were spray-pained outside her home, sparking outrage on social media on Tuesday.

The messages were painted on a fence near the corner of Green Acres Road and Camphor Street.

The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune reported that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into one message, which read “#F**k All N*****s" painted in red paint – and maintained that it was the work of an unknown vandal. This message was later pressure washed off the fence by an unknown person on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office revealed that it had no suspects in the alleged vandalism.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the teacher – who worked at Kehoe-France – was fired after an internal investigation.

The teacher’s husband admitted to writing the two other messages on the fence, which read” “Blue N’ White Lives Matter Too” and “We All Matter.”

Sources: America Now