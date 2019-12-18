Teacher Faces Backlash For Leaving 'Inappropriate' Message On Boy's Homework

A Rutherford High School teacher sparks controversy after leaving a rude comment on a boy's Science worksheet. According to news reports, the teacher was investigated for writing an informal acronym that many people use a lot.

The Panama City high school teacher, who was unnamed, wrote the following statement at the top of the male student's assignment: "WTF is this? Absolutely no credit."

When the boy's mother, Melinda Smith, saw what has been written on her son's assignment, she hurriedly called up to the school to complain about the incident. However, her actions earned a split reaction from other parents who thought that she might just be overreacting.

"Just seeing WTF what is this, you know, basically... is this there's no credit, it wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language about what the writing to students, that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever," Smith said in a statement.

To Smith, the teacher only insinuated that her son's work was outrageously unacceptable, which is very inappropriate for a teacher to do.

Smith doesn't necessarily want the teacher to get fired or anything. However, she said that she should at least be punished for what she did.

"I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded, I believe that something should be placed in her file," Smith said.

Furthermore, Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said that the school should take every parent's complaint with seriousness — this is regardless of the nature of the incident. Pilson also said that when he saw the note, he immediately called out the teacher and spoke with her.

Principal Pilson said, "Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation," adding, "She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part. All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers and we're also human and so, we make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes we try to correct those mistakes and move forward."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: BigCountryHomepage