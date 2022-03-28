Teacher Denies Having Sex With Teen Student, Claims Sex Was 'Impossible' Because Of Her Height

35-year-old Kandice Barber, who is accused of straddling the 15-year-old student in her 4x4, engaging in sex in a field, and performing a sex act on him in woodland, denied the allegations, with her lawyer claiming that she is so “tiny” the alleged sexual act was physically impossible.

The court heard that Barber was already convicted of sending the boy a video of herself performing a sex act on her bed.

However, defense lawyer Nadia Chbat stated that the alleged trysts never took place.

Cross-examining the now 18-year-old alleged victim, she asked: "You told the police that you were stood behind her. You had pulled your clothes down. You accept she is quite tiny, only about five feet isn't she, so you were taller than her at the time weren't you? You did not even think she could reach your shoulders at the time would she?"

Chbat continued: "Let us just understand, you then get out of the car and walk to a little wooded area - that is where she, you say, performed oral sex on you. Why would you get out of the car at all? She is on top of you and you are performing a sexual act in the car. What was the need to get out of the car? Presumably it would have been just a matter of her body being moved down further on your trouser area?”

"Instead, a decision was made to get out of the car and walk into the wooded area,” she continued. “You both walk to this wooded area and that is when you then lie down in the wooded area and you say she performed oral sex on you."

The boy stated that Barber had parked at the side of a busy road near his home in Buckinghamshire, and that is why they had to exit the car.

Two of the sexual encounters allegedly occurred from October 2018, before the boy’s 16th birthday, and the second incident is when Barber parked on the side of a busy main road so the boy could perform a sex act on her.

She then performed oral sex on him after they exited the vehicle.

The court also heard that Barber threated to “bring the complainant down” if he reported the incidents.

A message sent to the boy by Barber during class was read out in court: "You cannot make me blush when I am teaching now, poker face."

When rumors began swirling in the school, the boy was interviewed by the headmaster, but he denied everything.

Barber also allegedly claimed that she was pregnant, and the boy told police: “She had told me she could be pregnant with my child and I began to panic. I lied to pretty much everyone except my friends.”

However, Barber admitted to police that she’d had an ectopic pregnancy, and that her husband was the father of the unborn child.

“She said that if I was going to snitch, snake on her basically, she was going to bring me down with her. I was like, are you going to accuse me of rape? She was like, dot dot dot. Obviously I got angry and I did not talk to her after that,” the boy told police.

Barber has pleaded not guilty to three counts of causing or inciting a child aged under 16 years to engage in a sexual act.

The trial is ongoing.

