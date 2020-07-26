Teacher Claims He Was Allegedly Fired For Tweeting 'Donald Trump Is Our President'

On July 6, Justin Kucera, a Michigan high school teacher, claimed that he was fired by the school district for tweeting “Trump is our president.”

However, his account of the alleged incident is now being questioned after a report was released containing conflicting information.

Justin Kucera, a varsity baseball coach and social studies teacher at Walled Lake Western High School had tweeted, "I'm done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president. Don't @ me."

He then retweeted President Trump’s tweet reading: "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!"

Kucera claimed that his comments were not taken kindly by the school and the district, and then insisted that he found himself unemployed after he met with school officials.

In an interview with Washington Free Beacon, he stated that he was contacted by the district superintendent and the school’s principal shortly after he posted the tweets.

"I was required to meet with [human resources], the superintendent, and my principal [on July 10]," he said. "They initially took my statement on why I tweeted those tweets and they told me they would have a decision about my future employment in the upcoming days. When they completed the meeting, I was told I had the option to either be fired or resign."

He added that his intention was not to send an inflammatory message, but that he wished to unite people.

"I know a lot of people are just rooting for Tump to fail, and I don't think that anybody should do that," he said. "Agree with him or not, you should want the president to do well. I apologized that [the tweet] brought so much negative attention, but I'm not sorry for what I said."

On Tuesday, a Fox Business report stated that the Walled Lake Consolidated School District superintendent, Kenneth Gutman, revealed that he had not been in any meeting with Kucera, and that there was no disciplinary action taken against the teacher for his remarks about Trump.

"No disciplinary action was taken as a result of any support of President Trump and we are unable to comment on specific staff discipline/personnel matters," he stated.

A spokesperson for Walled Lake Schools released a statement to The Blaze stating that Kucera was no longer an employee of the district.

The statement read:

When media stories/issues that garner public attention arise, we want to keep you informed around the District response.



Recently there have been stories in the media regarding a former employee of Walled Lake. As a matter of policy and practice, Walled Lake Schools does not comment on current and/or former employees as it relates to specific personnel issues.



These are difficult times in our community and across our country. When issues arise there's a temptation to view items through the lens of our fractured political discourse. Walled Lake encourages students and staff members to engage each other with mutual respect and civility.



We believe in the power of education and critical thinking. We believe vigorous community discussion, done with civility and mutual respect, leads to productive and innovative outcomes. In the Walled Lake Schools' educational setting, we encourage positive discourse and working together to make decisions that benefit our community.

Sources: America Now