Teacher Asks Parents To Take Responsibility For Their Misbehaving Kids, Her Facebook Post Goes Viral

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

45-year-old mother-of-eight and teacher at Cedar Creek Intermediate School, Julie Marbuger, went viral after she shared a Facebook post detailing the behavior of “disruptive” students and “rude” parents that left her on the brink of quitting.

“I had a student who I had an issue with that decided to call his mom while at school, and she was disrespectful and rude to me on the phone, in front of her son and I had the class right there with me too and they could hear what she was saying and it was quite embarrassing,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I’ve had responses from people, literally all over the world,” she told Good Morning America. “I was worried after this blew up over Facebook that people would be offended by it but what I’ve found is that I’m getting more support now.”

Her post featured images that showed a messy classroom with broken shelves, books, and an iPad, which had been destroyed by students. Many of the items had been paid out of pocket and she had no budget.

“We’ve had pictures drawn into book, books that I personally bought for myself that students have drawn inappropriate pictures in or inappropriate words in. Sometimes I have students even coming and getting things off my desk, just taking things that don’t belong to them,” she wrote.

She even alluded to quitting, but she’s since reconsidered this decision because of the support she received.

“Teachers are some of the most kind and giving people I have ever met, yet they get treated so disrespectfully from all sides,” she wrote, adding: “Most parents can't stand to spend more than a couple hours a day with their kid, but we spend 8 with yours and 140 others just like him. My heart is broken to have become so disillusioned in these short two years.”

“The parents have to get involved, you can’t ignore it. It’s not fair to the students, it’s not fair to the teacher and it certainly doesn’t do your child any favors. So parents should start looking at their relationship with a teacher as a partnership, they’ve to work together to give their kids the best educational experience possible,” she added.

She urged parents to stop enabling their children, writing: “It will not serve them towards a successful and happy life.”

“I don't care anymore. Any passion for this work I once had has been wrung completely out of me. Maybe I can be the voice of reason. THIS HAS TO STOP,” she concluded the post.

In a follow-up post, Julie commended her great students, writing: “I would have pointed out that I have many amazing, hard-working, respectful students who show up every day and give their best and also many supportive, loving parents. For them I am thankful and hope I haven't offended. But my frustration was also in their behalf. Because the actions of some are hindering their educational experience.”

Many flooded her post with supportive comments, with many teachers echoing her sentiments.

Ericka Souter, editor of Mom.me, shared tips on how parents and teachers can work together.

“You have to be involved. You have to ask questions to the kid, make sure that they know you are interested in their behavior in school,” she said on the show. “You also have to be proactive. When a teacher sends an email and lets you know that something is wrong, schedule that conference and get involved.”

Sources: Daily Mail