Teacher Allegedly Invited Football Players Over For 'Group Sex', Then Lied About Being Raped

A former high school teacher has been charged with giving false information to police and offering alcohol to a minor after she accused four football players of drugging and raping her in 2018.

At the time of the incident, Brianna Walker was 23 and employed at Spruce Creek High School as an athletic trainer. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to Walker’s lawyer, Mary Jane Nettles, Walker plans on fighting the charges.

Police reports state that the four players, two 18-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, had gone to Walker’s home for group sex. Two days following the incident, she told police that she had been drugged and raped.

The report noted that she was fuzzy on some details, having told investigators that she did not consent to having sex with all four boys. She was unsure if she had consented to sex with one of them.

She resigned from her position at the school a few days later and moved to St. Paul, Minnesota.

Her toxicology report was negative for date-rape drugs. According to investigators, Walker allegedly had a history of flirtatious behavior toward students.

They determined that the sex was consensual but continued their investigation, seeking to determine whether other crimes were committed that night.

Walker said that she’d had two alcoholic drinks before the boys arrived at her home, and a third while they were there.

The police report stated that she admitted to allowing “juveniles to partake in alcoholic consumption provided by her.” She had no clue how much the boys drank.

All four of the boys claimed that they did not partake in the alcohol Walker had offered them.

Of the four, only one’s mother was willing to pursue criminal charges against Walker.

