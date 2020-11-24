Tax Filings Reveal How Much Al Sharpton's Organization Paid His Family Members

A report published by the New York Post reveals that Al Sharpton paid family members over $80,000 to work for National Action Network, his social justice organization. It was also revealed that the organization had outlandish travel expenses.

The report stated: “The National Action Network paid Sharpton’s 33-year-old daughter Ashley Sharpton $63,250 last year to do social media work and consulting, and gave $13,750 to his niece, Nikki Sharpton, 45, for special-event work in NAN’s Atlanta bureau, according to the group’s most recent tax filing, which was obtained by The Post. And NAN gave a $5,000 grant to Kathy Jordan Sharpton, 64, the reverend’s wife from whom he separated in 2004. It was listed on the form as scholarship money.”

Sharpton received less than he did in 2018, taking home a 1% raise in 2019, amounting to a total of $327,570. He received an extra $722,948 in 2018, which the organization stated was for the years Sharpton did not receive full pay.

For over a decade, Dominique, Sharpton’s oldest daughter, has been listed as NAN’s membership director, but tax filings don’t show that she’s being paid.

It’s not uncommon for family members to work for an organization, and the payments to Ashley and Nikki are not extraordinary. However, the organization’s travel expenses are another matter.

According to the report, one quarter of the organization’s expenses in 2019 were for travel and transportation, including $777,623 paid to Carey International, a high-end car service that was used by the organization to chauffeur employees working around the country and to bring “in dignitaries and talent for the group’s annual conference in New York and regional meetings, and to take victims to rallies or trials.”

Speaking to the outlet, a spokeswoman for NAN, Rachel Noerdlinger, stated that 2019 was “a banner organizing year in preparation for 2020” and that the travel expenses had to spike because of “voter engagement and registration, work around the census and construction of NAN tech hubs around the United States.”

The payment to Sharpton’s ex-wife was also peculiar, but Noerdlinger stated that it was part of a “scholarship” paid through her church every year. However, the Post couldn’t find any similar grants in NAN’s tax filings over the previous few years.

Sharpton’s finances have been scrutinized before, as in 2018 he was apparently paid $531,000 by his own company for the rights to his life story so that the organization could then sell the rights to filmmakers. It is unclear whether the rights were ever resold.

