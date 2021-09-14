September 14, 2021

Target Refuses To Pull 'Offensive' Sweater From Shelves After Customers Complain

Author:
Publish date:
Photo credit: Reign Murphy/Twitter via Spectacular Photo Wonders

Photo credit: Reign Murphy/Twitter via Spectacular Photo Wonders

Target garnered intense criticism for a Christmas sweater that seemingly mocked people who suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder.

The store received backlash from customers who felt the sweater, which had the phrase “Obsessive Christmas Disorder” written on the front, belittled and mocked a serious mental disorder.

“As someone with OCD I’d really appreciate it if you didn’t sell my illness as a fashion statement,” Twitter user Reign Murphy tweeted alongside a photo of her holding up the sweater.

Others reacted similarly to the controversy, with several blasting the retail giant for mocking a “serious mental illness.”

"Today at Target I saw a sweater that said 'OCD Obsessive Christmas Disorder'…why is trivializing a mental disorder so widely accepted?” one tweet about the sweater read.

Target ultimately responded to the backlash with an apology, but stopped short of removing the item from its stores.

“We never want to disappoint our guests and we apologize for any discomfort. We currently do not have plans to remove this sweater,” spokesman Josh Thomas said in the statement.

Target was previously the center of similar controversy regarding a sign that referenced “building sets” and “girls’ building sets” for sale. It was also criticized for selling a women's T-shirt with the word “Trophy” on the front, which inspired a successful petition for its removal.

“The truth is that millions of women and young girls are taken as ‘trophies’ every year in war, sex trafficking, slavery, and rape,” the petition said, Fortune reported. “Labeling any person as a ‘Trophy’ is demeaning their humanity and objectifying them as a tangible object that can be bought, used, and disposed of.”

Target responded to that controversy by apologizing for offending customers.

“It is never our intention to offend anyone,” the company’s statement read. “These shirts are intended as a fun wink and we have received an overwhelmingly positive response from our guests.”

Sources: USA Today, Fortune

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

mom
Society

Video Shows Mom Smash Glass Over Server’s Head After Son Was Allegedly ‘Disrespected’

Unpleasant Details About Patrick Swayze's Final Days Emerge Promo Image
Society

Alleged Details Of Patrick Swayze's Last Days Emerge

Sweater At Target Called 'Deeply Offensive'; Target Responds: Get Over It (Photos) Promo Image
Society

Target Refuses To Pull 'Offensive' Sweater From Shelves After Customers Complain

Officials Burn 3 Tons Of Cannabis, Quickly Realize They Didn't Think It All The Way Through (Photos) Promo Image
Society

Police Burn 3 Tons Of Confiscated Cannabis, Soon Realize They Didn't Think It All The Way Through

symbol
Society

Commissioner Asks Contractor To Remove 'Symbol Of White Supremacy', Upset When They Refuse

customer
Society

Lobster House Owner Turns Heads After Putting Up Sign Calling Out 'Unruly' Customers

sign
Society

Diner Runs Out Of Food After Putting Up 'Controversial' Sign About Biden's Afghanistan Pullout

driver
Society

4-Year-Old Walks 5 Blocks In Pouring Rain At 3 am, Tells Driver Her 'Need' After Boarding Bus