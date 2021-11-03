Substitute Teacher Gives Student Oral Sex At Park And Intercourse At His Parent's Home, Learns Fate

UPDATE: Loryn Barclay entered a plea deal and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. More on this here: https://people.com/crime/substitute-teacher-admits-to-having-sex-with-teen-student-in-a-park-pleads-guilty-to-harassment/

A Missouri substitute teacher was charged over alleged sexual contact with a 17-year-old former student.

24-year-old Loryn Barclay, formerly employed by Monett School District, was charged with four counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher.

The school’s resource officer, Jay Jastal, received an anonymous tip about the relationship between the two, and he spoke to the student, who allegedly confirmed the relationship. The student stated that he had engaged in sex and oral sex with the teacher on multiple occasions in a park and at his home.

Jastal also spoke to Barclay, who admitted to the "inappropriate relationship." "When we became aware of potential involvement with a student, we followed all procedures by informing the Children's Division," Brad Hanson, Monett superintendent, said. "We had a conversation with her and she was not employed from then on. We learned about it the day of her exit as an employee. We dealt with it swiftly. The district followed all compliance issues and followed through with everything we needed to do, and now, we'll let the legal side do it's work."

Barclay is set to stand trial at a later date.

