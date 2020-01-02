Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest 'Offensive' Food Truck At Football Game

After a Chick-fil-A food truck showed up to a home football game in Oregon, high school students then organized a walk-out protest.

At least 100 West Linn High School students in West Linn, Oregon, banded together in support of their LGBTQ community, spearheading a walk-out protest after a "series of events made students feel unsafe."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Such incidents reportedly included the appearance of a Chick-fil-A truck at a football game. Another event reportedly involved a transgender student's car being vandalized with the word "queer" written across the vehicle.

There are about 1,800 students enrolled at the school. The protest was arranged by the school's Gender and Sexuality Alliance and was directed to lessen a "rising" anti-LGBTQ viewpoint throughout the school.

The student group's president, Susie Walters, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that she has suffered harassment while on campus and throughout the community.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I have faced, on school property and in our community, from West Linn students, I've faced people yelling slurs at me, and calling me names," Walters said in a statement.

The student whose car was vandalized also reckoned that the protest is also to display "student pride."

“We walked out to show our student pride to show that despite everything we've been through, we are still proud of who we are, and we won't back down and we won't make exceptions for anyone," the student said.

In relation to the incident, The school's principal delivered an announcement that the school does not encourage student walkouts as forms of protest — and the school's public information officer added that the school was not informed of any events of harassment against the LGBTQ community.

"The West Linn-Wilsonville School District takes all matters of school safety seriously, and diligently investigates and addresses all potential safety concerns. That includes bullying or cyberbullying," the officer said.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: AdamandEveNotSteve