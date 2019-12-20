Students Refuse To Stand For Pledge Of Allegiance, Teacher Punishes Them With Bad Grades

A teacher from Lake Country is currently facing charges after forcibly lowering two female student’s participation grades who refused to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in school.

Albeit the two teen girls’ grades suffered horribly due to their own decision, the school’s district superintendent decided to stand by them and their advocacy.

One of the girls, Leilani Thomas, from Lower Lake High School, argues that she is a Native American, and refuses to accept anything under America’s “stars and stripes,” including the Pledge of Allegiance and the American flag.

“It’s the reason, because of the history that happened here. On my land. My people’s land,” she said.“I go by that and I don’t agree with it. So I’m not going to stand for the people who did this to my people.”

When the first day of school started, Thomas and her friend decided to not say the Pledge of Allegiance in their first period class, which outraged their teacher.

Shortly after on Friday when their grades were released, both the girls’ grades got docked from a five to a three because they refused to stand, and Thomas recorded their teacher’s response to the allegations.

“Here’s the deal. If you really, really have an argument and feel so strongly about, then I need to see it written out — your argument — in an essay form,” the teacher is heard saying. “Like, why? Why, because here’s the thing; those people, they’re not alive anymore. Your ancestors.”

Thomas and her father took the recording to the local school administrators, while both girls have now been already moved to another teacher.

Thomas and her friend believes this can be a lesson for all regarding free speech.

“She says that it represents the military and that they risked their lives for us,” said Thomas. “And I always tell her, ‘Well, my people risked our lives for our land, for our freedom. For our rights.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: CBS Sacramento