Student Turns Heads After Writing Unexpected Note To Teacher On His Test

A picture on Facebook showing a student’s generous decision to give five of his test points to a classmate has garnered a lot of praise.

Winston Lee, a history teacher at Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky, shared the picture, captioning it: "One of my guys, a straight A+ guy, offers up his 5 bonus points to someone in need. Anyone. Totally offering up what is rightfully his, his earning, to any peer that may have been struggling especially hard the day of the test."

Speaking to Good Morning America, Lee stated that in his 12 years of teaching, he’d never gotten such a request.

"I was pleasantly surprised. He is the type of kid that would often show compassion in the classroom,” he said.

The post racked up 76,000 likes and 55,000 shares, and showed the note the unnamed student apparently left at bottom of the 11th grade WWII test.

"If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?" he wrote.

The day before the test, Lee had promised five points to the students who participated in an exam review game, he said.

The student got 94% in the test, and the five points would have seen him get 99%, but they were instead passed on to a classmate, a move that helped her get a passing grade, Lee explained.

"She was really thankful so it turned out great. She does not know who gave her the points," Lee said.

Lee’s post sparked a lot of positive comments, but some disagreed with Lee’s decision to abide by the student's request, and for giving a passing grade to a student who would've otherwise failed the test.

"Not all are great test takers or in a comfortable situation at home that allows them to focus on studying," he stated, pointing out that Letcher County is a Title 1 school and that some of the kids live in low income households.

"I feel really great that it helped this student from 58 points to passing. We don't know what her situation may have been," he said, adding that he was thrilled that the student’s generosity spread compassion and kindness to others.

