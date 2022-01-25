Student Throws Bleach On Police Officer Trying To Break Up A Fight, Quickly Regrets It

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police reform and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

A Baltimore, Maryland, police officer had bleach poured over him by a student while breaking up a fight at a school.

The officer, who worked at the school, was responding to a fight at the Achievement Academy when the student doused him in bleach. The 15-year school police veteran was taken to the hospital, as was a hall monitor who got bleach in their eyes.

City school police union president Sgt. Clyde Boatwright told the Baltimore Sun that the officer involved is well known in the area.

"He’s an experienced, highly decorated officer who is almost a legend in the Northeast Baltimore community," Boatwright said. "He is known to almost anybody who went to middle school or high school in that area because he’s so well liked."

The 18-year-old student was arrested and taken to a police station, where she was set to be charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, school spokeswoman Edie House-Foster told the Baltimore Sun.

Many readers called for the student to be given the harshest punishment possible for her actions.

"She is horrible. The ones she threw the bleach on could have been blinded. Hopefully they will be okay. It sounds like this was premeditated and she meant to do harm to someone. She needs to be prosecuted as an adult with the max they can give her. She also needs therapy while locked up to hopefully get rid of the ugly she carries. She could hurt so many people. This is terrible," one reader commented on Facebook.

"Sad that kids aren’t being taught that all actions have consequences. This child knew this was wrong and extremely dangerous. She needs to face the consequences of her actions," another wrote.

"She deserves jail time and held responsible for all medical bills incurred by the Officer and the others. This needs to be addressed correctly or it sets a poor example for others," another commented.

