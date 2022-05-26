Skip to main content

Student Rushes To Carry Incapacitated Classmate To Nurse's Office, School Suspends Him

Photo Credit: National Post

Photo Credit: National Post

Mandy Cortes, the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was suspended for helping a friend in class, stated that she would not be taking her son back to the school. She vowed to home-school him rather than have him attend Gateway Middle School again.

Anthony Ruelas, Cortes’ son, was suspended for disobeying his teacher. He had chosen to help a classmate who was having an asthma attack by carrying out of the class and into the nurse’s office.

Ruelas stated that it seemed like he had spent an eternity watching his classmate wheeze and gag as she struggled to breathe.

According to KCEN, the student had told her classmates that she was having an attack, and the teacher forbade anyone from leaving the classroom. The teacher then chose to email the school nurse, and told the students to remain calm and in their seats.

The student having the asthma attack fell off her chair a few minutes later, and Ruelas decided that enough was enough.

According to a teacher’s report, Ruelas stated: “We ain’t got time to wait for no email from the nurse.” He then carried the student to the nurse’s office, violating the teacher’s orders.

Photo Credit: National Post

Photo Credit: National Post

Later, Ruelas received a text from the girl informing him that she was fine. However, officials of the Killeen Independent School District chose to punish Ruelas for his action. According to KCEN, the teacher wrote him up, and he was suspended for two days.

Ruelas told KCEN: “I was like what? I’m suspended for this? Like, I was trying to help her.”

According to the teacher’s report:

“During 5th period another student complained that she couldn’t breathe and was having an asthma attack. As I waited for a response from the nurse, the student fell out of her chair to the floor. Anthony proceeded to go over and pick her up, saying ‘f-k that, we ain’t got time to wait for no email from the nurse.’ He walks out of class and carries the other student to the nurse.”

Sources: National Post

