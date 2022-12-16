Skip to main content

Student Refuses To Change Controversial Art Project After Teacher 'Threatened' To Fail Him

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in May 2018

According to 13News Now, a Virginia high school teacher claimed a student’s Confederate-themed art project promoted racism. She then asked him to redo it.

The freshman at Nandua High School, William Norman, said that the teacher had asked him to redo his ceramic hand sculpture a day before it was due. The hand sculpture had the words “Robert E. Lee, history not hate” painted on it.

The teacher was initially in support of the design, but had apparently changed her mind a few days later.

The school then informed Norman that he would receive an F if he did not change his project. He refused to change it.

“I’m going to stand for what I think is right,” he said. “I was going to do what I planned. They can’t approve it and then say you gotta change it after I worked so long on it. It’s not fair to me, or anybody.”

Norman’s parents finally got involved, and told the school that Robert E. Lee was their third cousin. Norman’s project, therefore, was about heritage, not racism.

David Norman, his father, said: “We were on the second ship from England that came to America, so my bloodline goes way back when America first started. I’m not a racist, the furthest thing from it. My son’s not a racist.”

Norman was finally allowed to display his artwork.

The Accomack County Public School has yet to comment on the matter.

Sources: Raw Story

