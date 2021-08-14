Student Punches Sheriff's Deputy In The Face, Deputy Fights Back With A Few Punches Of His Own

A school officer was taken to hospital and a student taken into custody following a brawl in a high school cafeteria in Loudon County, Virginia, authorities revealed.

According to a video obtained by Video News4, the Dominion High School student got into a fight with the school’s resource officer, with the two exchanging blows.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the 1 p.m. incident occurred when the student was told by an administrator to go to the office from the cafeteria. The student refused multiple times, assaulting a staff member.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The deputy approached the student in a bid to calm him down, but the student turned on the officer, assaulting him.

The sheriff’s office stated that the resource officer "defended himself while taking the student into custody."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The officer was transported to the hospital by medics, where he was treated for his injuries.

The student, who refused medical treatment, was taken to Loudoun Juvenile Detention Center.

The student was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault on a school official, disorderly conduct in school and destruction of property, and felony counts of obstruction of justice by force and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Sources: NBC Washington