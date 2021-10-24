Student Complains She's 'Uncomfortable' With 'Too Many White People' In Multicultural Center

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

A video surfaced showing a black woman at a new University of Virginia Multicultural Student Center shouting that she felt "uncomfortable" by the presence of white students.

The clip was shared on Wednesday by conservative youth group Young America’s Foundation.

The woman stated as she paced the center: "Public service announcement. If y'all didn't know, this is the MSC, and, frankly, there's just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color, so, just be really cognizant of the space that you're taking up because it does make some of us POCs uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here."

“Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color,” she continued. "There's a whole university for a lot of y'all to be at, and there's very few spaces for us, so keep that in mind." She was applauded by people not visible in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

YAF told Washington Examiner that they got the video from the Twitter account @WafaFlafa_Flame, which has UVA listed in its bio. The group added that the original video was deleted on Wednesday.

The video racked up hundreds of thousands of views, with Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, tweeting: "Hey, @UVa, this is what a 'multicultural center' causes. More race-based thinking and segregating. One of many reasons I have not contributed to UVa in 20 years (which of course means not on the most-favored list)."

The Washington Examiner has yet to identity the woman seen in the video or verify if she is in any way affiliated with the university.

University of Virginia spokesman Brian Coy said that he was aware of the video, and then shared statement outlining the goals of the Multicultural Student Center.

"I believe deeply that we need to build a community that is not just diverse, but also inclusive," part of the statement said.

The Multicultural Student Center was opened this week, and was intended to be a "student-centered, collaborative space that supports underrepresented and marginalized communities, while cultivating the holistic empowerment of all students."

Sources: Washington Examiner