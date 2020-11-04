Straight, Married Father-Of-Three Says He's Been Wearing Skirts And Heels To Work For Years

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Mam News

Photo Credit: Mam News

Mark Brayan, a 61-year-old married dad, has been wearing skirts and heels for four years to challenge gender norms.

The robotics engineer manager, who lives in Germany, wowed social media users with his work outfits, and gained more than 73,000 followers. Mark is looking to show that cisgender, straight men can be “masculine” while wearing clothes and shoes that are traditionally considered feminine.

Photo Credit: Mam News

Photo Credit: Mam News

He wrote on his Instagram page: “I am just a straight, happily married guy that loves Porsches, beautiful women, and incorporating high heels and skirts into my daily wardrobe.”

The father of three maintains that his outfits have no influence on his sexuality, but that it is a way of being comfortable and fashion-forward while challenging gender norms.

Photo Credit: Mam News

Photo Credit: Mam News

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Mark said: “What drives me to dress in skirts is fashion. Comfort. Wanting to be different. I’m still the manly husband and father. My daughter even wants to borrow my shoes at times.”

“My colleagues were okay when I started wearing skirts. I had already been wearing heels with my pants for some time. So it came to them as no surprise,” he said.

Photo Credit: Mam News

Photo Credit: Mam News

Mark is often photographed wearing matching work clothes and shoes.

During the pandemic, Mark has been working from home, but he hasn’t put his heels down. He is still slaying.

Sources: America Now

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

boy
Society

Woman Allegedly 'Punches' 12-Year-Old Boy For Carrying 'Controversial' Political Sign

banner
Society

Student Says He Was Kicked Out Of Virtual Class Over 'Controversial' Banner In His Background

London Temp Dismissed For Not Wearing Heels Promo Image
Society

London Temp Dismissed For Not Wearing Heels

attorney
Society

Video Allegedly Shows Kansas City Attorney 'Threatening' Officers And Their Families

american
Society

Man Claims He Was Allegedly Fired From Job For Being 'Too American'

judge
Society

Judge Says Teen Accused Of Rape Deserves Leniency Because He Comes From A ‘Good Family’

diane
Social

Diane Keaton Turns Heads For Wearing Hat With 'Blunt' Message

teacher
Society

Teacher Claims He Was Allegedly Fired For Tweeting 'Donald Trump Is Our President'