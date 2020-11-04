Straight, Married Father-Of-Three Says He's Been Wearing Skirts And Heels To Work For Years

Mark Brayan, a 61-year-old married dad, has been wearing skirts and heels for four years to challenge gender norms.

The robotics engineer manager, who lives in Germany, wowed social media users with his work outfits, and gained more than 73,000 followers. Mark is looking to show that cisgender, straight men can be “masculine” while wearing clothes and shoes that are traditionally considered feminine.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He wrote on his Instagram page: “I am just a straight, happily married guy that loves Porsches, beautiful women, and incorporating high heels and skirts into my daily wardrobe.”

The father of three maintains that his outfits have no influence on his sexuality, but that it is a way of being comfortable and fashion-forward while challenging gender norms.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Mark said: “What drives me to dress in skirts is fashion. Comfort. Wanting to be different. I’m still the manly husband and father. My daughter even wants to borrow my shoes at times.”

“My colleagues were okay when I started wearing skirts. I had already been wearing heels with my pants for some time. So it came to them as no surprise,” he said.

Mark is often photographed wearing matching work clothes and shoes.

During the pandemic, Mark has been working from home, but he hasn’t put his heels down. He is still slaying.

Sources: America Now