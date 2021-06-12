Story Of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Spent Years Growing Out Hair For Cancer Patients Takes Sad Turn

A 7-year-old California boy who donated his hair to cancer patients has been diagnosed with cancer.

Despite being mocked by other children, Vinny Desautels spent two years growing out his blond hair to 13 inches, the Daily Mail reports.

“I want to help people, so they don't have to go to the doctors to fight cancer,” Vinny explained.

When children teased that he looked like a girl, the boy shrugged the criticism off.

“During that time, he was mistaken for a girl many times, but Vinny took it like a champ and was like, 'Nah, I'm a boy,'” his father Jason, a combat veteran, said.

Shortly after he cut off his long hair to donate, Vinny was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Vinny reportedly came home from school complaining of knee pain. Before long, doctors discovered he had a growth around his hips.

When they saw a bone growing around his eye and right cheek, they feared their original assumption it was just an allergy wasn’t the case. Instead, they worried the two issues may be linked.

Doctors say they are still trying to find out what kind of cancer the boy has. In addition to their son’s medical expenses, they are expecting another child.

