Starbucks Fires Employee Who Left 'Offensive' Message On Officer's Coffee Cup

A Chief police officer in Oklahoma had publicly spoken out against the offensive coffee cup he had received last Thanksgiving, with the words “PIG” printed on a Starbucks cup given to him by one of his officers after he had bought all the dispatchers coffee during their Thanksgiving shift last Friday, November 29, 2019.

The branch outlet and the Kiefer Police Department are currently investigating on the matter, stating that the regrettable incident can be used as an opportunity to further leverage platforms to promote greater civility on the issue. The local Starbucks outlet has also allegedly suspended the barista because of the incident while investigations are still ongoing.

Chief Johnny O'Mara said: "What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town." He also told the Starbucks branch outlet to replace all the coffee he’s ordered and put the "correct" labels on the cups.

According to the official statement released: “This is absolutely unacceptable, and we are deeply sorry to the law enforcement officer who experienced this. We have also apologized directly to him and connected with the Chief of the Kiefer Police Department as well to express our remorse.

The Starbucks partner who wrote this offensive word on a cup used poor judgement and is no longer a partner after this violation of company policy.

This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

In a few days, both parties will be discussing with its baristas and the officers to help meet the members of the community to discuss the dispatcher’s critical role in society, together with other law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Sources: WTHR / Photo Credit: News In 3 Minutes