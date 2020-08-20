'Spitting', 'Twerking', 'Screaming' Pro-Choice Protesters Confront Pro-Life Group

A pro-life peaceful demonstration by a half-dozen male Catholic activists standing across the street from George Washington University sparked a counter-protest which saw students screaming, swearing, spitting, and even twerking at the activists.

A 10-minute video posted by TFP Student Action, a network of Catholics, shows a relatively peaceful demonstration eventually turning into a chaotic scene as young people appeared at the scene and launched a counter-protest.

The September 30th incident occurred on the public sidewalk outside the university’s campus community center. TFP Student Action issued a press release stating that three of their members were involved in some kind of physical altercation with the students, and were spit on or had liquid thrown at them. The video backed up these claims.

“GWU police did not intervene until Washington D.C. police officers arrived to help control the unruly mob,” TFP Student Action Director John Ritchie wrote in the press release, and described the counter-protest as “hellish.”

The video showed a number of one-on-one debates as well as people showing support for the demonstrators. Later, a crowd formed, and chants of “my body my choice” and a song filled with the phrase “f*ck you” were heard, as well as another chant that stated: “Pro-life, that’s a lie — you don’t care if women die.”

As the video wrapped up, some began yelling “f*ck you” at the protestors, while others had a problem with the bagpipes the AFP protestors played.

“In the age of social media overload, the bagpipes are extremely effective at capturing people’s attention and breaking the barrier of indifference,” Ritchie told The College Fix in an email. “The music is patriotic. And it’s also a force multiplier. Students can hear them across campus. They spark curiosity and interest. That’s why we frequently like to play the bagpipes — it draws attention to the noble cause we’re fighting for.”

At the end of the video, the crowd cheered, and one student was seen twerking after flipping her middle fingers up in the air, as the demonstrators packed up and left in their van as police officers watched.

When asked about the all-male team of protesters – one of the biggest complaints was that the all-male protest team had no right to speak for women – Ritchie told The College Fix in the email: “Although we promote activities for the whole family, our core team of volunteers is for men. We strive to live the virtues and spirit of Catholic chivalry. … Since the deliberate killing of the unborn is both unjust and morally evil, we must stand up and speak out. Real men will always defend the right to life of the unborn.”

Sources: America Now