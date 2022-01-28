South Carolina Man Spares 2 Robbers With Warning Shots, Gets Repaid With Evil

Photo Credit: CCDC via WCSC

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and carjackings across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A South Carolina man was reportedly fatally shot after he fired warning shots to stop two thieves from stealing his car.

Brandon Meyers, 20, and Bobby Cason, 17, both from North Charleston, South Carolina, have been charged with murder and attempted grand larceny.

The two suspects were in the process of stealing the victim's car, when he spotted them and came outside with his gun, according to WCSC. He allegedly fired two warning shots in the air to stop the thieves. Police say the suspects had the keys to the car from a previous break-in.

After firing warning shots, the victim was allegedly shot by one of the suspects. Meyers and Cason then reportedly fled the scene.

"Responding officers heard gunfire as they approached the location and saw the suspect vehicle roll backward into a yard then flee the scene," Spencer Pryor with the North Charleston Police Department told WCSC.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Photo Credit: CCDC via WCSC

Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been revealed.

"The suspects fled the area, eluding police and eventually crashing in to several cars in the Forest Hills 2 neighborhood before being captured," Pryor said.

The suspects reportedly crashed into several cars before fleeing on foot. They were captured by police shortly after.

"It's terrifying," said Brendan Everett, who lives in the neighborhood. "But as I said, it's very quiet here ... and it was just really frightening."

Photo Credit: CCDC via WCSC

Officers were searching the neighborhood for the suspects when they received a call about a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road, reports The Post and Courier. Police then pursued the vehicle, and during the chase, the suspects crashed the car into four vehicles. Finally, the suspects were stopped and arrested.

Readers shared their thoughts on the story on Facebook.

"These young fools should get the death penalty with 6 months of their court verdict," one reader commented. "It's obvious that they will be found guilty."

"Very sad about the man who was killed," another user wrote. "The killers need to be dealt with swiftly and harshly. It's very hard for a decent man to shoot another man. Seems to be easy for an evil man to shoot another man. However, I think if the victim had thought his life was in danger he would have shot to kill. Even a good man will do that."

Sources: WCSC, The Post and Courier