Teen Girl Arrested After School Makes Unfortunate Discovery (Photos)

A 17-year-old South Carolina beauty queen has been arrested after allegedly forging medical notes to explain her absence from school.

Madison Cox, who was crowned Miss Spartanburg International and later Miss South Carolina Teen International, was detained by police, according to WSPA.

The high school student used a notepad from Parris Family Chiropractic to write the notes. Reports have not revealed what the notes said or how many Cox wrote.

The medical practice never saw her on the dates she claimed to be sick and unable to attend Byrnes High School, police said.

On some of the days, the clinic was even closed.

Cox appeared not to see what the big deal was.

“Did they really just put me on the news BC I went to jail for a DOCTORS NOTE???” she wrote on Twitter before deleting the message, according to the New York Daily News.

She continued her commentary.



“I've got to learn to stop being so childish and keep my mouth closed,” she added on Twitter.

“It's sad that I'm the only entertainment in y'alls lives,” Cox wrote.

