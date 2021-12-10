Somali Teen Gets Charged For Rock Throwing Attack, Presents List Of Demands To Judge

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, a judge allowed 18-year-old Emmanuel Nkurunziza to move to Biddeford with his parents, who are relocating from Lewiston.

Emmanuel, who was arrested in Limestone on April 11, was 17 at the time of his arrest. The teen is charged with manslaughter in the death of Donald Giusti.

Last month, a judge moved his case from juvenile court, ruling that he be tried as an adult.

He had been staying in Brunswick with church friends of his family, but they were unable to keep him because of unrelated circumstances, Allan Lobozzo, Emmanuel’s attorney, told the judge on Friday.

Emmanuel’s parents lived close to Giusti’s parents, and a juvenile court judge was reluctant to release the teen to the location, citing concerns for the teen and the community’s safety.

Justice Michaela Murphy, who presided over Emmanuel’s bail hearing in Androscoggin County Superior Court on Friday, ordered that the teen could live with his parents in an apartment in Biddeford. He is on mandatory supervision by an independent agency, has to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, and is confined to house arrest.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zaniea stated that she was expecting to present the case to a grand jury in November. If the is indicted on the manslaughter charge, Emmanuel would be arraigned, and his bail revisited.

However, Lobozzo asked the judge to let his client leave his home for work and educational purposes, and to drop the mandatory electronic monitoring.

However, Zainea argued that the monitoring needed to continue to keep a check on Emmanuel’s whereabouts.

Murphy ruled that Emmanuel would remain free on the $500 cash bail with supervised release and had to abide by several conditions, including no contact with more than a dozen people, mainly his co-defendants and the victim’s family.

Emmanuel could only be in Lewiston for his court appearances and meetings with his lawyers and therapist. He is prohibited from using social media and he may be searched for electronic devices.

Emmanuel had been detained at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland before he moved in with the Brunswick family. At the center, he was charged with assault and moved to Androscoggin County Jail since he’d turned 18 at the time.

On Friday, Murphy also allowed Auburn attorney Jesse Ian Archer to join the defense team.

Last month, an 8th District Court judge ruled that there was probable cause that Emmanuel had committed manslaughter on the night of June 12, 2018, when he allegedly threw a rock, hitting 38-year-old Giusti in the head on Knox Street. Giusti died three days later from blunt-force trauma to his head and torso, a medical examiner concluded.

According to witnesses, at about 10:30 p.m. that night, a group of largely Somali youths clashed with over a dozen white men who had congregated in Kennedy Park.

If convicted of manslaughter, a Class A crime, Emmanuel may be sentenced to serve up to 30 years in prison.

