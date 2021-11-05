Soldier Stops At Taco Bell To Order Meal, Comes To A Standstill When He Hears Two Boys Walk In

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

U.S. Army Ranger Lt. Col. Robert Risdon Jr. stopped at a Mobile, Alabama, Taco Bell with Jason Gibson, the Columbus Lions football coach. While in the restaurant, two boys walked in and began asking the customers if they were interested in buying the homemade sweets they had with them.

Neither Risdon nor Gibson had any cash on them, but when Richardson discovered that the boys hadn’t eaten dinner and were hungry, he got them tacos. Gibson caught the kind gesture on camera and posted it on Facebook, where it garnered massive applause.

“I’m kinda embarrassed and humbled by the praise and don’t need it,” Risdon told The Huffington Post. “I am a believer that we live in the best country in the world with the best people and that acts of kindness happen every day.”

Stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, Ridson said that he and Gibson were eating when the boys, 9 and 13, asked if they wanted to buy something to support their local church.

Risdon said the boys looked cold and wet, so he asked them if they’d had dinner yet. The teen revealed that they hadn’t.

He bought them tacos and drinks, and had a friendly conversation with them. Risdon got a compliment from the younger of the two boys: “While eating his taco, [the 9-year-old] told me he wanted to be just like me someday and saluted me when he left the Taco Bell.”

Risdon told HuffPost that buying the boys some food was a no-brainer. He said: “Helping them was an easy decision ― more of a reaction. They were cold, wet, and hungry. They were great kids, very respectful and smart. It was the least I could do for two young Americans. They were happy to get some chow for sure, and very thankful.”

He said that the U.S. Army Rangers’ mission statement was his motivation to help.

“I think I can best sum things up as to why I did it because of a creed I live up to every day ― the Ranger Creed. One line in the creed encapsulates I think why I helped, ‘Never shall I fail my comrades.’ [The boys] were my comrades ... It was my DUTY to help them!” Risdon said.

