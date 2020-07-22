Sign Posted On Grocery Store's Front Door Sparks Outrage

Some shoppers at Wenger's Grocery Outlet, a discount grocery store along Route 45 near Mifflinburg, maintained that they would never shop at the store again after they read the sign on the store's front door.

The flier on the door requested that customers in the store needed to respect those who chose to wear a mask and those who did not.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"People's choice, basically, that's more or less what I think. It's good, I guess. I can't wear them for a long time," Craig Boop said.

The sign continues, questioning whether COVID-19 was a pandemic or a political issue. It also called for it to be treated like the flu. The sign also claimed that high levels of CO2 contribute to low productivity, and thus masks are a concern when worn inside buildings.

"I think just looking at the sign for them to say, 'Hey, don't wear masks,' without scientific evidence, that does more harm than good," Nicholas Hornig said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bill and Michelle Watts are regular shoppers at Wenger's Grocery Outlet, and they commented on the sign: "We always wear ours, and you go in there. You can't take a chance. Two out of every five that go in there aren't wearing it."

The sign also read, "A lot of these same people support LGBTQ. This lifestyle is a sin in God's eyes and spreads deadly diseases and sickness. Are they really concerned about people's health???"

Nicholas Hornig maintained that he was not planning on shopping at Wengers Grocery Outlet again.

"My stance has always been that I don't tolerate intolerance, and that's kind of hurtful when you see messages like that that tear the community apart. It's a lose-lose situation," he said.

The manager at the store stated that he had no comment about the sign, and wished to remain anonymous.

"A lot of people shop there, and it's probably going to hurt their business," Boop added.

The sign closed with a bible verse.

A number of people stated that they would attend a “Pride Parade” that was being organized in the store’s parking lot later in the month.

Sources: America Now