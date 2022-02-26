Sheriff Tells Public: If Father ’Stomped Him Into A Mud Puddle, We Would’ve Been Fine With That’

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in stalking-related incidents around the country. More on this here: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/20/apple-airtags-stalking-complaints-technology

50-year-old Navarre resident Eric Straight was arrested on Sunday after he repeatedly knocked on the window of a seven-year-old girl and spoke to her without her parents’ permission.

Straight was charged with trespassing and aggravated stalking of a victim under the age of 12 after surveillance footage caught him outside the girl’s window on at least five different occasions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said: “Now this is not his house he’s at, this is his neighbor’s. And yes, he’s naked. And not only is he naked, the window he’s knocking on belongs to a 7-year-old girl.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Johnson called Straight a “scumbag,” and revealed that Straight went to the girl’s window three times on Friday, trying to get attention.

“Every time he knocks on the window, he’s naked,” Johnson said.

Surveillance footage showed Straight removing a screen from the girl’s bedroom window.

According to the arrest record, the girl’s parents installed the surveillance camera after they grew increasingly suspicious of Straight, a self “professed nudist.”

The report reads: “The owners of the property and parents of the victim have specifically told him in the past he is not permitted on their property nude.”

The girl told officers that Straight had knocked five times on her window and that she spoke to him each time, including once when she let him see her in her Halloween costume.

Officers noted in the arrest report: “The parents stated they have found the screen removed from her window twice.”

The video taken on Saturday showed a man in a “revealing thong like garment,” and the girl’s parents were able to identify the suspect as Straight, who seemed aroused in parts of the disturbing footage.

“He knows that window belongs to the 7-year-old’s bedroom,” Johnson said. “So he knows that, and he’s naked and knocking on that window? Yeah, if [the girl’s father] would have come out and stomped him into a mud puddle, we would’ve been fine with that.”

Johnson added: “Matter of fact, I kind of wish it would’ve ended that way. But he’s gonna get his day in court and hopefully that’ll fix him.”

Straight was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail but walked free after posting the $27,500 bail. A restraining order bars him from going onto his neighbor’s property or having any contact with the girl.

“You know, I can’t make this up. A 50-year-old man, naked, knocking on a 7-year-old girl’s window,” Johnson told reporters.

Sources: New York Post