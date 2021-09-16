Sexual Assault Victim Walks Into Gas Station To Hide, Hero Clerk Lures Her Kidnappers Inside

A gas station clerk has been hailed a hero after she quickly took action when a woman pleaded for help, asking to be hidden from her kidnappers.

According to surveillance video, the woman walked into the Northern California gas station and talked to the clerk.

Quickly, Savannah Pritchett locked the store’s front door and walked the woman into the restroom, locking her inside. She handed her cellphone to the woman and asked her to call 911.

She then reopened the front door, letting the alleged kidnappers inside.

"I knew that if I left the door locked they would have caught on to something and probably took off. So I went back up there, and I unlocked the door. They seriously had no idea that I knew anything," Pritchett stated.

Minutes later, officers responded to the store with guns drawn, arresting 18-year-old Anthony Sandoval and later, three other juvenile suspects.

The suspects revealed that they had kidnapped the victim a day earlier in Fresno and that she was sexually assaulted.

She is home safe with her family.

Sources: ABC 13