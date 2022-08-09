Sex Offender Peeps Under 15-Year-Old Girl's Stall In Bathroom, Angry Dads Make Him Pay The Price

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to Duncan Police Chief Carl Long, a 15-year-old girl was in the bathroom of the Cracker Barrel on the 1500 block of East Main Street when she saw something moving near her feet. She then saw a man’s head from the stall next to hers.

“I’ll never forget the way they looked after. They were traumatized,” one witness said, revealing that the 15-year-old girl was not the only one in the bathroom at the time.

An employee dragged the man, identified as 53-year-old Douglas Lane, out of the bathroom. He tried leaving the restaurant, but a group of fathers banded together, tackled him, and restrained him until officers arrived at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One witness said that he saw a man with a bloody nose running out of the restaurant before he was tackled in the parking lot.

Lane was charged with voyeurism, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lane has been a registered sex offender in North Carolina since 2004, after he was convicted of peeping into an occupied room in Mecklenburg County. Records of the case show that the victims had been 8 and 9 years old.

Four years later, he was convicted of peeping into an occupied room. The victim in this case was 18 or older.

In 1997, Lane was convicted of peeping, voyeurism, or aggravated voyeurism, and in 1999 for failure to register, according to the state’s sex offender registry.

Sources: Fox 5 Atlanta