Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Publish date:

Server Slips Texan Couple Note, They Don't Read It Until After Leaving Restaurant

Author:
Photo Credit: Facebook/Carlos Sepeda Jr

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carlos Sepeda Jr

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

Carlos Sepeda Jr. and his wife Tammy recently fled their Houston home, having found themselves living a nightmare. On their way to Tammy’s mom’s house, Tammy’s mom decided to take them to Sam’s Restaurant in Fairfield, Texas.

They sat at a table in Mary Gough’s section, and as they talked with Mary, the reason as to why they were in the area came up.

Photo Credit: Gofundme/Sepeda Relief Fund

Photo Credit: Gofundme/Sepeda Relief Fund

Carlos, Tammy, and their family had lost everything in the Hurricane Harvey catastrophic flooding, and were sitting in the restaurant trying to come to terms with their new situation. The family had made sure that their belongings were off the ground, but this was not enough.

Mary listened to their story, and when the family left the restaurant after their meal, Mary rushed after them and handed Tammy a folded note.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carlos Sepeda Jr

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carlos Sepeda Jr

While in the parking lot, Mary opened the note and read the message: “This isn’t much compared to your loss. Buy you something special. God bless — my prayers are w/u.” Enclosed was a $100 bill.

Carlos and Tammy knew that $100 was definitely not easy to come by for anyone who depended on tips to make a living, and they immediately headed back inside to find Mary.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carlos Sepeda Jr

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carlos Sepeda Jr

They tried to give the money back to her, but Mary adamantly refused, then offered them a table and chairs to help them refurnish their home.

Blown away by the kind gesture, Carlos took to Facebook to share his story. It quickly racked up tens of thousands of shares and about a hundred thousand likes.

Sources: Click2Houston

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

server
Society

Server Slips Texan Couple Note, They Don't Read It Until After Leaving Restaurant

seat
Society

Mom Outraged After Airline Gives Her Son’s $1,000 Seat To Another Passenger Before Takeoff

transgender
Society

Alleged 'Transgender Satanist Anarchist' Wins GOP Nomination In NH County Sheriff's Race

receipt
Society

Waiter Allegedly Suspended From Job Over Note He Wrote On Customers' Receipt

hat
Society

Woman Allegedly Punched Retired NYPD Detective Because Of His 'Birthday Hat'

protestor
Society

BLM Activists March Through Seattle Neighborhood, Tell White Residents ‘Give Us Your Homes'

marine
Society

Marine’s Ashes Were Going To Be Mailed To Mom In A Box, Bikers Step In To Ensure A Proper Delivery

sign
Society

Owner Takes Down 'Controversial' Sign After Facing Calls To Close Down His Store