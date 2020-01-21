Senator Faces Backlash For Sharing Photo Of Restaurant's 'Controversial' Sign

Republic Senator Phil Williams of Rainbow City visited Pruett’s Bar-B-Q, a well-known northeast Alabama landmark. The walls of the 1976 restaurant are lined with pictures, as well as well-placed plaques featuring timeless wisdom.

Sen. Williams took to Twitter to share the picture of one plaque, and captioned the post: “I found this small but powerful plaque on the wall tonight at one of my favorite BBQ spots.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The plaque read: “You cannot legislate the poor into freedom by legislating the wealthy out of freedom. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that my dear friend, is the end of any nation. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

These plaque’s words were by Adrian Rogers, a world-renowned pastor from Memphis, Tennessee. Rogers, who passed away in 2005 from complications of colon cancer, had authored eighteen books and was featured on Love Worth Finding, a TV and radio broadcast.

Rogers advocated for more Christians to join politics, and even urged pastors to lead congregations to “prayerfully and correctly use the standard of God’s Word to select the right candidate” during each election.

Despite Sen. Williams being a fan of the words on the plaque, some Twitter users were quick to criticize them.

One commented, “That sounds like a steaming fresh pile of rich white entitlement.”

Another wrote, “Sounds like someone with a true heart for the well off.”

“I love how GOP’ers think poor = not working or poor = wanting a handout. Delusional hypocrites,” one wrote.

However, there were some who supported the senator’s sentiments about the plaque, posting comments such as:

“Great stuff Senator @SenPhilWilliams, thank you for your service.”

“I wholeheartedly agree with what Dr. Rogers said. Praying for our gov’t.”

“Could not be said any better. I’m afraid the Democrats don’t see it that way though.”

“Seems so simple & logical, but #Progressive argue in favor of equality, regardless if earned or simply distributed.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Facebook/Pruett's Bar-B-Que, Twitter/Phil Williams