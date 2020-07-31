Security Camera Captures FedEx Driver Allegedly 'Refusing' To Help Fallen 89-Year-Old

On July 18, a FedEx delivery driver was caught on a home security camera refusing to help an 89-year-old man after he fell on his porch.

The doorbell camera caught the exchange between the two men.

Maria Kouches, the daughter of the fallen man, owns the camera that caught the incident, which occurred over the weekend.

In the video, the elderly man can be heard saying, “Hello, help, please. I need to get up.” The driver is then heard from a distance saying, “I can’t do that, boss.”

According to various local media outlets, he had fallen about 15 minutes before the delivery man showed up.

Maria stated that her father has dementia and trouble with his legs and that he was most likely walking back into the house when his legs gave out.

Kouches wrote about it on Facebook, stating that the FedEx driver didn’t even “ring the doorbell or call 911!”

She revealed that her father is “doing fine” and wanted to “thank everyone for their concern.”

FedEx issued a statement in response to the incident: “We extend our thoughts and concerns for the well-being of the person depicted in this video. The safety of our team members and customers in the communities that we serve is our highest priority.”

The company stated that it will be “reviewing the circumstances behind this incident and will take the appropriate action.”

