Seattle Pride Event Allegedly Charges White Attendees Up To $50 In ‘Reparations Fees’

A Seattle Pride event is charging its white attendees “reparation fees” of up to $50, sparking outrage over organizers promoting “reverse racism.”

The event, to be held on Saturday in Jimi Hendrix Park, is being held for the black and brown members of the LBGTQ community and is looking to lift up their “voices, narratives, and contributions,” the organizers stated.

“All are free to attend HOWEVER this is a BLACK AND BROWN QUEER TRANS CENTERED, PRIORITIZED, VALUED, EVENT,” the page of the “TAKING B[L]ACK PRIDE” event read.

The even description read: “White allies and accomplices are welcome to attend but will be charged a $10 to $50 reparations fee that will be used to keep this event free of cost for BLACK AND BROWN Trans and Queer COMMUNITY.”

However, because of the fee, Capitol Hill Pride called for the city to look into the event, and whether the organizers were committing an ethics violation by getting only white attendees to cover the cost of the event.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Capitol Hill Pride directors Philip Lipson and Charlette LeFevre wrote: “We consider this reverse discrimination in its worse [sic] form and we feel we are being attacked for not supporting due to disparaging and hostile e-mails. We will never charge admission over the color of a person’s skin and resent being attacked for standing in those values.”

However, the city’s Human Rights Commission supported the event organizers.

“Black trans and queer peoples are among the most marginalized and persecuted peoples with the LGBTQIA2S+ community,” the commission wrote. “They often face shame not only from the cis-heteronormative community, but within the queer community at large as well. In making the event free for the Black Queer community, the organizers of this event are extending a courtesy so rarely extended; by providing a free and safe space to express joy, share story [sic] and be in community.”