Seattle Beer Company Defends 'Controversial' Message On Beer Cans After Backlash

A Seattle beer company is the focus of controversy after it posted an anti-police message on its cans.

Michael Dempster, owner of Mirage Beer, a “farmhouse-focused” Puget Sound brewery, unveiled a new hoppy IPA in June called “Choosey Lover,” which has a stamp on the bottom of the cans that reads, “ACAB means all cops.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The acronym, “All cops are bastards,” is a favorite of some Antifa and Black Lives Matters protesters, and has been featured at anti-police brutality demonstrations all over the country, including Lower Manhattan and Portland, Oregon.

Dempster maintained his support for the anti-cop message even after receiving blowback on social media, with some stating that they’d never purchase his products again.

“I used the markings because I stand against institutional racism, of which modern policing is a militarized arm,” Dempster told KIRO via text.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He added that he didn’t put the message on the can for those who disagree with the message.

“If it means someone won’t buy my beer anymore, good,” he wrote. “The beer was not created for them. I make my beer for folks who are actively anti-racist, anti-Trump, anti-fascist and pro-equality.”

The manager of Chuck’s Hop Shop in Seattle, Dylan Ziegler, stated that the ACAB acronym captured the attention of beer buyers there.

“It was a thing,” Ziegler told KIRO. “People talked about it.”

He added that the message doesn’t seem to have impacted the beer sales at his store.

“I don’t think it hurt his sales at all,” he said. “I believe that his message is right, and I’m proud of him for taking a stand, honestly.”

Sources: America Now