Skip to main content

Search For Missing 10-Month-Old Baby Has Come To An End After 36 Hours

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in December 2023.

In a tragic turn of events, an Idaho infant, 10-month-old Zeke Best, was discovered lifeless by law enforcement over the weekend, just a day following the issuance of an Amber Alert for the child. The harrowing incident unfolded as authorities apprehended the baby's father, Jeremy Albert Best, who was taken into custody on an arrest warrant linked to the demise of his wife.

Photo Credit: ABC4 Utah/Youtube

Photo Credit: ABC4 Utah/Youtube

The distressing discovery was made by police about 24 miles east of Idaho Falls, prompted by a call from a vigilant hunter who reported a peculiar scene – a man, later identified as Jeremy Albert Best, wrapped in a sleeping bag on the roadside, stark naked and uttering bizarre statements.

"The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements," revealed police officials in a statement.

Photo Credit: ABC4 Utah/Youtube

Photo Credit: ABC4 Utah/Youtube

The arrest warrant for Best was issued on Friday, suspecting his involvement in the kidnapping of his own child in Teton County, according to information released by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. A subsequent search led officers to Best's vehicle, lodged in an embankment off the road. Tragically, the lifeless body of baby Zeke was found at the scene, prompting an extensive investigation by Idaho State Police and the FBI, among other agencies.

The gravity of the situation was further heightened as authorities disclosed that Jeremy Albert Best was also sought in connection with an ongoing investigation into the death of his wife, Kali Jean Randall. The grim discovery of Randall's lifeless body occurred in her Victor residence just a day prior, with the Teton County Sheriff's Office categorizing the incident as a homicide.

Photo Credit: ABC4 Utah/Youtube

Photo Credit: ABC4 Utah/Youtube

Bonneville County detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff's Office are diligently processing the scene and persisting in their efforts to unravel the complexities of this heart-wrenching crime, as reported by CBS affiliate KBOI-TV.

Jeremy Albert Best currently resides in the Bonneville County Jail, awaiting his arraignment. Despite attempts to reach the jail for confirmation on the assignment of a defense attorney to Best's case, information remained unconfirmed as of Saturday evening.

Photo Credit: Teton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Photo Credit: Teton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

In a solemn statement, authorities expressed their condolences, acknowledging the profound impact on the victims' family. "Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," emphasized law enforcement officials as the investigation unfolds. The community remains gripped by this devastating saga, highlighting the need for swift and thorough justice in the face of such unspeakable tragedy.

Sources: CBS News

Popular Video

Related Articles

pauline1
Health

People Stunned After 'World's Heaviest Woman' Loses 500+ lbs - Here's What She Looks Like Now

baby1
Society

3 Day Old Baby Girl Stuns Everyone After Video Catches Her In The Act

ryan1
Entertainment

'Wheel Of Fortune' Puzzle Baffles Viewers, Even Show Host Calls It 'Tricky'

kourtney1
Society

Kardashian Sister Comes Out As 'Autosexual' - Here’s What It Means

carol1
Celebrities

63-Year-Old Carol Vorderman Stuns Fans With These Pics Of Her Incredible Physique

ryan1
Social

Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Stunned Over Contestant's 'Insane' Puzzle Solve

bloodworm1
Society

Bystanders 'Terrified' After This Creature Washes Ashore

dad
Society

Dad Sends Son One Final Text After Getting Child Support Demand For Almost $17k