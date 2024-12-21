Search For Missing 10-Month-Old Baby Has Come To An End After 36 Hours

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in December 2023.

In a tragic turn of events, an Idaho infant, 10-month-old Zeke Best, was discovered lifeless by law enforcement over the weekend, just a day following the issuance of an Amber Alert for the child. The harrowing incident unfolded as authorities apprehended the baby's father, Jeremy Albert Best, who was taken into custody on an arrest warrant linked to the demise of his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The distressing discovery was made by police about 24 miles east of Idaho Falls, prompted by a call from a vigilant hunter who reported a peculiar scene – a man, later identified as Jeremy Albert Best, wrapped in a sleeping bag on the roadside, stark naked and uttering bizarre statements.

"The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements," revealed police officials in a statement.

The arrest warrant for Best was issued on Friday, suspecting his involvement in the kidnapping of his own child in Teton County, according to information released by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. A subsequent search led officers to Best's vehicle, lodged in an embankment off the road. Tragically, the lifeless body of baby Zeke was found at the scene, prompting an extensive investigation by Idaho State Police and the FBI, among other agencies.

The gravity of the situation was further heightened as authorities disclosed that Jeremy Albert Best was also sought in connection with an ongoing investigation into the death of his wife, Kali Jean Randall. The grim discovery of Randall's lifeless body occurred in her Victor residence just a day prior, with the Teton County Sheriff's Office categorizing the incident as a homicide.

Bonneville County detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff's Office are diligently processing the scene and persisting in their efforts to unravel the complexities of this heart-wrenching crime, as reported by CBS affiliate KBOI-TV.

Jeremy Albert Best currently resides in the Bonneville County Jail, awaiting his arraignment. Despite attempts to reach the jail for confirmation on the assignment of a defense attorney to Best's case, information remained unconfirmed as of Saturday evening.

In a solemn statement, authorities expressed their condolences, acknowledging the profound impact on the victims' family. "Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," emphasized law enforcement officials as the investigation unfolds. The community remains gripped by this devastating saga, highlighting the need for swift and thorough justice in the face of such unspeakable tragedy.

Sources: CBS News