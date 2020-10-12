School System's BLM Curriculum Stirs Controversy, Teaches Students To Question Nuclear Family

According to Fox New, the Buffalo public school system has included Black Lives Matter propaganda in the elementary school curriculum by encouraging elementary school children to question the importance of nuclear families.

Several lesson plans obtained by Tucker Carlson Tonight show that the school system has asked fourth and fifth grade students to question the importance of their families as part of “a broader effort to promote a radically left-wing agenda in line with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The lesson plans, created by the Buffalo Public Schools’ Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives, asks teachers to discuss various “guiding principles” with their students including “Black Villages,” which they describe as "the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics and a return to the ‘collective village’ that takes care of each other.” The lesson plans were taken offline on Friday, but Fox News reuploaded copies of the same.

"They are teaching to your kids, that your family should be destroyed," Tucker Carlson said on Thursday’s show. "Why are we allowing this? You know what this is, it's an all-out war on the most important thing we have, which is the American family."

The conclusion of the lesson asks the fifth graders to complete an assignment responding to a prompt which explores a society without "separate, nuclear family units."

Teachers are reportedly encouraged to promote activism, and "Discuss the NFL player Colin Kaepernick who refused to be silent about discrimination against Black people."

"Another lesson plan explains to second, third and fourth graders "the need for the BLM movement," Carlson stated. "OK, you might think a Marxist organization that destroys private property and wants to replace parents is a bad thing, but that's not what your children are learning. Other lesson plans actually teach children the specifics of the BLM platform which rejects western family structures.”

Carlson talked about one lesson that called the "All Lives Matter" slogan a problematic phrase.

"All lives don't matter?" he asked. "This is insane."

In June, the office behind the curriculum defended the George Floyd riots, calling them a "mass public outcry to address these recent painful and traumatic killings."

"This outcry has manifested as peaceful protest, demonstrations, and yes, even 'riots' have occurred," the statement read, "which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. framed as 'the language of the unheard' in 1967.”

"They wish to redefine education at all levels and turn it into a shell for propaganda," Carlson warned parents.

