School Slammed For 'Unacceptable Error' After Serving Student Who Forgot His Lunch Money

A mother from Avon, Indiana, took to Facebook to share the picture her son sent her after he picked up his lunch.

Amy Wittaker Anders stated that her son had forgotten his lunch money, and was given a moldy peanut butter sandwich to have for lunch.

She stated that she was disgusted when she saw the pictures of the sandwich, which had mold on both the inside and outside of the bread.

Her son was given a different sandwich, but was afraid to eat it. He also stated that the same thing had happened to his friend two weeks prior.

Anders attached pictures of the sandwich to her post.

The Avon Community School Corporation issued a statement in response to the incident:

“We are grateful to be made aware of the situation and have reached out to the parents and apologized. This is an unacceptable human error and we are looking into it to ensure that this never happens again.”

Anders concluded her post, writing: “I have no idea how someone could not see this was bad when handing it out!”

