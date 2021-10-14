School Shooter Walks Free One Day After Shooting, Parties With Family While Victims Remain In Hospital

18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins celebrated at home after being released on a $75,000 bond while his victims were fighting for their lives in hospital. On Wednesday October 6, Simpkins opened fire at Timberview High School.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon before being released from Tarrant County Jail on October 7.

It is unclear why he was not charged with the more serious charge of attempted murder or why the judge granted him bail.

Following his release, a relative posted a video on social media showing a family gathering at a house. Simpkins could be seen holding a baby as he chatted away.

Following the shooting, which occurred at around 9:30 a.m., students and staff were locked inside their classrooms and offices. Visitors were barred from entering the school and the three victims rushed to hospital.

The Arlington Police Department, with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other neighboring law enforcement agencies, cleared the school grounds after the incident. Parents were directed to the Center for Performing Arts to reunite with their children.

According to reports, Simpkins had gotten into a fight in the classroom when he fired the .45 caliber handgun, injuring three people. He was arrested shortly after the incident.

Simpkins stated that “he brought a handgun for protection after being targeted by bullies for wearing nice clothes and driving a nice car.” His mother claimed that her son was bullied at school but refused to comment further.

One woman, who said that she was a relative speaking on behalf of the Simpkins family, alleged that Simpkins had been robbed twice at school.

One victim, a girl, sustained a minor abrasion and was expected to be released from Medical City soon.

The two other victims however, a 15-year-old student and a 25-year-old English teacher, sustained gunshot wounds. The student is in critical condition and had to undergo surgery, while Calvin Pettitt, an English teacher at the school, suffered a couple of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

According to his sister, Grace Rinearson, the bullet narrowly missed Pettitt's aorta. She called the incident "one of the scariest mornings of my life."

Sources: Daily Mail