School Says Students With 'Offensive' Promposal Sign Will Face 'Severe Consequences'

A controversial “promposal” sign with the statement “You are racist but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom," had a hidden capitalized, bolded letters that had spelled the racist N-word from two students’ prom photo from Southern California High School.

The photo had been shared across social media and had instantly gone viral after being posted on Instagram and Twitter, which caused a lot of chaos from the offense done by the two students.

This photo had also sparked outrage coming from the students, the former students as well as the parents, which in turn had prompted the Palos Verdes High School Principal Dr. Allan Tyner to call a meeting last Wednesday “with all students, class by class," and to “review appropriate behavior and how the use of hurtful racial slurs like the one used on this recent picture posted on social media is unacceptable."

"We have been in touch with the identified students and their families to inform them that we are forming a response and anticipate severe consequences," the principal said in an email just last Tuesday as reported on NBC News. Also stated in the email was his explanation of "a slang term for African-Americans.”

"I am heartened by the immediate response by our students and families on social media that make it very clear that our community does not support this behavior," Tyner continued.

"I find the sign highly offensive and extremely hurtful being a person of color," Ava McCoy, a 14-year old student said. She further added: "I think this behavior is intolerable and students need to be educated on the subject."

The original photographer of the photo has not been identified as of yet, and NBC News has also blurred the student’s faces as well as the obvious racist slur. The investigation is still currently on-going and the perpetrator will still face the school’s charges regarding the incident.

