School Resource Officer Praised Online Over His Daily Morning Routine

Every morning for the past five years, 40-year-old DeAndra Warren has been praying in front of the Wynne Public Schools’ flagpole.

On Saturday, Officer Warren’s eldest daughter, De’Andria, posted an image of her father with his head bowed and hands folded while standing next to the flag pole.

She captioned the image: “Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for our children! I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully! This outstanding man is my dad and I’m so proud to be his daughter! There’s not too many people out here in this world like him! Officer Warren we are so thankful for you!”

In an interview with Good Morning America, Officer Warren stated that he prays for teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, his family and the nation.

He said, “I’d be on my patrol and just pray as I walk up and down the halls. One moment I just felt the urge to stop at the [flagpole] and start praying at the pole because of what it represents, and with so many things that are going on in our nation.”

He quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14, which he said was his inspiration. The verse reads: “If my people, which are called by name, humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.”

According to Carl Easley, the Superintendent of Wynne Public Schools, the seven-year member of the Wynne Police Department is in charge of about 600 kids each in the primary and junior high schools.

“His character is always upbeat. Always pleasant,” Easley said. “In the last couple of weeks he has always shared some type of uplifting words with me. It’s just part of his personality.”

Officer Warren high-fives and fist-bumps students in the halls, and loves “to see kid’s faces light up.”

He said, “I’m just trying to show them a positive light. The positive side of law enforcement.”

De’Andria said that she “just had to” post her father, “considering the impact that my dad has on all the kids, including the teenagers.”

She said, “Kids come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you’re Officer Warren’s daughter? We love him!’ and it brings me so much joy. It’s like, ‘Wow, my dad is doing something to make an impact on all these people.’”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Facebook/Deandra Warren, Facebook/De'andria Warren