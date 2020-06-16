School Re-issues Yearbooks After Photoshopped Image Sparks Controversy

The 2020 Collins Hills High School yearbook was slammed after the school failed to notice a racist photoshopped image inside it.

The image shows a student standing with Martin Luther King Jr., holding a binder with the words: "Official N-Word Pass. Assigned to ‘student name.’ Given by black speech n--a."

In a letter sent to students, parents, and staff members, Principal Kerensa Wing addressed the controversial yearbook. She later released a statement on the school’s Facebook page, notifying the community that the school will be issuing new yearbooks to replace the one’s with the racist image.

The post read in part:

“As a first step in rebuilding that trust, we are going to print new, revised yearbooks, replacing this photo. Although we were presented with other options initially, we decided this was the right thing to do. As a result, we are calling for an immediate recall of ALL 2020 yearbooks that have been distributed. I will have staff on site to collect the recalled yearbooks on June 17th from 4-6 p.m. and June 18th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Once I review and approve the new revised yearbook, it will be printed and copies should arrive for distribution the week of July 5th. I want to thank Herff Jones for making this happen so quickly and their support with part of the reprinting costs.”

