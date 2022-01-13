School Officials Swiftly Call Police After Seeing Shirt Mom Sent Daughter To School In

Photo Credit: WFTS

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

Florida woman Melany Joyce Alexander was arrested after reportedly beating her daughter with a belt and then sending her to school with a shirt that included comments about her failing grades.

Alexander allegedly beat her young daughter after learning the girl had received a string of F grades at West Hernando Middle School in Brooksville, Florida. The 30-year-old is said to have beaten her daughter with a leather belt that had holes and metal divots. The girl was left with impressions on her arms, neck, chest, back and legs, according to an arrest affidavit.

Photo Credit: WFTS

Following the beating, the mother of six sent her daughter to school wearing a white t-shirt covered in magic marker. The lettering referred to the girl’s grades and her punishment: no boyfriend or friends.

“I can no longer have ANY friends until ALL of my F's are ALL brought up to C's and up!” the shirt reads.

Once the girl arrived at school, officials provided her with a new shirt. After spotting bruises and marks on her body, school officials called police.

Photo Credit: WFTS

When Alexander was questioned at her home, she was initially uncooperative with police. However, she later admitted to beating her daughter with a belt.

Alexander is currently being held in custody without bond.

Sources: DailyMail, Bay News 9