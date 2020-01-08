School Faces Backlash For Sending Little Girl Home With No Pants

In Palm Coast Florida, a family was outraged when their 6-year-old daughter was sent from school with no pants on. The young girl stepped off the bus wearing only a shirt and underwear.

The girl’s father, Raymond McCurdy, stated; "She's been through enough in her life already and she's only 6.”

He stated that his daughter was completely humiliated by the experience on Tuesday, and that she was crying as she stepped off the bus that afternoon.

"I kind of lifted her shirt once we got in the car and noticed she was in panties and a T-shirt only, her soiled clothes in a bag," McCurdy said.

According to McCurdy, his daughter, a student at Belle Terre Elementary School, was in class when the “accident” happened. He states that she had raised her hand to ask permission to use the bathroom, but the teacher had ignored her. By the time she was acknowledged, it was too late.

McCurdy explained, "She has medical issues and when she has to go she has to go.”

He stated that in addition to his anger regarding the situation, he is also concerned for his daughter’s safety.

He asked, "What would have happened if my kid would have gotten touched by somebody?"

She was sent home dressed in school-issued underwear. He stated that the school always sent her home fully clothed, except this time. He immediately went back to the school and had a discussion with the assistant principal about the incident.

"We asked her why my daughter was sent home in just panties and a T-shirt and she begins to tell me, 'We thought she had a long enough shirt to be able to put her on the school bus and send her home,'" McCurdy revealed.

This explanation was not satisfactory for McCurdy, and he is calling out for the school to be held accountable for the oversight, before the same thing happens to another kid.

He said, "They make me send her to school in clothes to their expectations, why couldn't you send my kid home in clothes to your expectations?"

He stated that the school called him on Wednesday morning to explain that they would be investigating the incident. News 6 called the Flagler County School District about the matter, upon which they received information that an investigative team had been put on the case.

However, McCurdy already hired a lawyer, and the family will hold a meeting with him on Monday morning.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando